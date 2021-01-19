Mailbag: Changes would improve symbol

Is it too late to change the color palette of the new Benton County brand so it more accurately reflects the community it represents?

As Molly Bang identified in her book “Picture This: How Pictures Work:” We see pictures as extensions of the real world. Pictures that affect us strongly use structural principles based on the way we have to react in the real world in order to survive.

So, if we interpret images with expectations of reality, do we really want to be known as the county with brown clear-cut hills and smoky yellow-orange skies like those we suffered in September? I hope our future is much brighter than this!

I live in Northwest Corvallis. Whenever I climb the hills around my house and look to the southeast, day or night, I see the red roof and white tower of the Benton County Courthouse above the treetops, shining like a beacon of our highest aspirations.

Thus, if it isn’t too late, please consider changing the color of the courthouse to white with a red upper and lower roof, the hills to green, and the sky to the same blue color as the river or a lighter shade of blue. To make the white courthouse stand out from the background, remove the white line between the trees, courthouse and hills by filling in the space with the color of the hills.