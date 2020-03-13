Mailbag: Check assumptions about socialism

John Brenan (Mailbag, March 20) seems to make a convincing argument that socialism is wrong — unless you check his assumptions.

Socialism has not failed (rather spectacularly) in every instance, as claimed.

After writing a 10-volume history of civilization, Will and Ariel Durant wrote "Lessons of History" to summarize what they had learned.

In Chapter 9, "Socialism and History," they state: “The struggle of socialism against capitalism is part of the historic rhythm in the concentration and dispersion of wealth.”

Capitalists believe their function is to be creative managers of economics. With no government restrictions, prosperity reaches everyone.

If capitalism is the answer, why does “history resound with protests and revolts against the abuses of industrial mastery, price manipulation, business chicanery, and irresponsible wealth”?

Socialist economies have existed throughout human history, starting as early as 2100 BCE in Sumeria. Babylon, Egypt, Rome (under Diocletian), China and parts of Europe and the “New World” had socialist economies that lasted centuries. Some societies said their beliefs were grounded in the words of Jesus or other religious figures.