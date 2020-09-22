 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Check receipts, see what you find

A couple of days ago I went to one of the biggest box stores in Albany. I noticed my bill was a bit high, and went to customer service.

Apparently when you buy a case of bottled water, they charge $4 per case, no matter the size, as a company policy. This is what customer service told me, and that it has been this way for a long time. So they charged me $4 for a case instead of $2.40 for 24 bottles. Is this legal? Certainly unethical. They pocket $1.60 per case. I will not buy water there ever again.

They know who they are. Check your receipts and see what you find. Just an FYI.

Susan Scherer

Corvallis

