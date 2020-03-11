Mailbag: Cheering local girls teams from afar

Congratulations to the Lebanon Warriors basketball team in reaching the quarterfinals in the State 5-A Girls Basketball Championships. It sounds like they have wonderful players, and I know they have a first-class coach in Mardy Benedict. Wishing them well in the upcoming games at Gill Coliseum.

Based on the two sentences regarding the Corvallis girls win, I am assuming the team is playing in the quarterfinals as well, although I had to search elsewhere to confirm this.

Wishing both teams the very best in the event that Corvallis is fortunate to host. Encourage all to go see the action at Gill Coliseum.

Gary Beck (a Spartan fan)

Marysville, Washington

