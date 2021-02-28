Mailbag: Children are at low risk of COVID death

Senate Bill 254 has been proposed in the Oregon Legislature to strip schoolchildren of their rights to religious and philosophical vaccine exemptions.

SB 254 also paves the way for the Oregon Health Authority to make coronavirus vaccines mandatory in order for children to be able to attend school in the future. If this bill is passed by Oregon legislators, it would take effect immediately due to the declared emergency.

All Oregonians who value informed consent and the right to decide which vaccines their children do and do not receive should reject legislation that seeks to mandate vaccines. It’s worth noting that, COVID-19 aside, there is no infectious disease epidemic taking place in Oregon that would justify an emergency passage of SB 254.

Last year, there were only 13 cases of measles reported in the US, and zero cases have been reported so far this year in the whole country. Similarly, influenza cases appear to be at an all-time low across the nation.

The only infectious disease emergency at the moment is COVID-19, but children are at very low risk of dying from this disease. Even President Biden said during his recent CNN town hall that children are “the safest group of people in the whole world” when it comes to COVID-19.