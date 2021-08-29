 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Children very sick with delta variant
Mailbag: Children very sick with delta variant

Some pastors, doctors and even school superintendents such as Alsea’s Marc Thielman are coaching parents on how to get their children out of wearing masks in school (“First day of school postponed for Alsea,” GT, Aug. 23)!

This might be interpreted as encouraging parents to get their children sick, possibly fatally. The immorality of this behavior is evident. What about the eventual legal liability? The American Academy of Pediatrics reported on April 19 that 297 children have died of COVID-19. Since then, 21% of new cases are among children, and most very severe with the more deadly delta variant.

 Ronald G. Coffey

Corvallis

