Mailbag: Chivalry is not dead

I ride my bike to LBCC for work every day, and on my ride home today my wallet somehow fell out of my pack. When I noticed this, I frantically retraced my steps and was unable to locate it on my route home. When I returned home, my husband said a nice young man rode his bike (in the dark) to our house and returned it. He refused a reward and my husband did not get his name.

I am so thrilled to be in a town where young folks are kind enough to do such a wonderful thing. In the midst of all that is going on, he took time from his day and returned it. I will forever be grateful and wish him the very best in his future life. Already his honesty and integrity are leading him and he will go very far! My sincere thanks.