Mailbag: Choose alternative to save Marys Peak

The Executive Committee of the Marys Peak Group, Sierra Club, wishes to express its concern over proposed changes to the communications site on the summit of Marys Peak.

We are worried about the impact of construction on the Marys Peak Scenic Botanical Special Interest Area and on the rare and endangered species that live there.

All three proposed actions would cause damage to the site in question. Although the environmental assessment states that the impacts of construction would be temporary, we believe that there are long-term negative impacts from such work.

We support Alternative 4, to move the communications site to West Point Spur with the existing Consumers Power, Inc., site. This would spare the Marys Peak SBSIA and still result in an upgraded communications facility and a more stable building.

There are added benefits of this possible site that could save on costs and reduce the negative impact of the project. The West Point Spur requires less roadwork. There is also no need to build a new steel-lattice structure, nor a new communications building.

We urge you to choose Alternative 4 in order to protect the unique species and the beauty of Marys Peak while improving the communications necessary for the Willamette Valley.