Mailbag: Choose your city councilor carefully

Yes, it is a few months off, so what’s the hurry?
Well, most of us don’t get around to examining candidates soon enough, and forgo a thorough examination of their positions. So this time, be a knowledgeable voter and get started early!
All nine seats are on the ticket. Seven are running for reelection. The one councilor not running again is now running for county commissioner. Know what they accomplished during their terms in office so you can get an idea of what to expect from them in the future.
How prudent are they in spending taxpayer money? Are they addressing the PERS obligation?
Was the 20-plus-percent increase they received for the 2019-20 budget necessary?
How much money in the budget is discretionary and used for nonessential services?
No matter what your affiliation, try to think of your choice in terms of what best serves the larger community. It is not practical to expect every need and want to be met with tax dollars without hurting those who can least afford to support them.
In that regard, here’s a big shout-out for councilor Jan Napack, who stands up to protect the pockets of citizens while many of the others ignore the fact that we are entering a period of soaring unemployment; lower federal, state and local tax revenues; and increased costs and debt.
Bob Ottaway
Corvallis
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!