Mailbag: City has never had whites-only policy

Your headline citing Alex Johnson breaking a barrier is misleading, divisive and wrong.

Alex won the election, but a barrier has never existed.

The city has never had a whites-only policy to keep Blacks from running for office. You are trying to pit Blacks vs. whites, and that is despicable.

Alex told you he does not want to be identified as the first Black mayor, yet you did it anyway. Stop the race baiting.

Tom Cordier

Albany

