Mailbag: City made the right move with camps

We need to recognize the efforts of our homeless advocates in providing the homeless population with safe housing, employment opportunities, health services and counseling.

Their work to give folks who follow the rules the chance to improve themselves is to be commended. Yet the many transients in Corvallis are mislabeled as homeless.

These transients come from other communities, set up camp wherever they choose. When they move, they leave trash and filth behind. They use public and private property as their toilets; many have mental and substance abuse issues. They ignore rules and commit petty crimes, knowing that there are few consequences. Violence and weapon use is not uncommon. The transients know how to work the system.

Homeless advocates have become transient enablers by allowing these people to live and conduct themselves in a subculture, contrary to those homeless folks who are trying to improve their lives. The city of Corvallis made the right move to clean up the transient camps in our parks. It is time for Corvallis to make the transient lifestyle a little less enjoyable for those individuals who don’t follow the rules of society.

Attention transient enablers: Put your energy toward those folks who want to improve their lives, and let the transients move on.