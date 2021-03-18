Mailbag: City manager just said city's broke

New corner sidewalks are being put in at the intersection of Southwest Elm Street and Ninth Avenue!
What is that all about? The Albany city manager just wrote an opinion piece that said the city is out of money and has to enforce a new utility tax/fee! And now, during a financial crisis and pandemic, they are tearing up fairly new bulb-outs at Ninth and Elm to put in new ones!
I have to mention here that some of the potholes in Albany that are not in the process of being fixed are big enough to swallow a small child!
And the city wonders why people complain and don’t trust them.
Mary Brock
Albany