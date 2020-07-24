Mailbag: City must protect private property

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am having a hard time with this question: When people are demonstrating, our tax dollars pay for their police protection, and if the law agrees that we pay, then we pay.

But when the demonstration turns to rioting and our property is not protected, and the city mayor says do not protect the property, we still pay taxes.

My point is, our city mayors are picking and choosing who gets protection while we continue to be mandated to pay our taxes. So my point is we as citizens need to protest by not paying our property taxes for police and fire if they are not coming when we need them.

Please tell me where I am wrong. My husband and I own a home and a building that we use to house our business. If destroyed by protesters with no protection that we pay for with our tax dollar, I would say I did not get what I paid for and sue the city.

Marianne Pearson-Poole

Albany

