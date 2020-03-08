Mailbag: City shouldn't try herding cats

What a pleasure it was to read a brief letter (Mailbag, Feb. 27) from a 10-year-old reader who is speaking up for cats!

Olivia Christie of Scio stated that she loves "all animals" and is strongly against moves to limit the freedom of feral cats who have invoked the wrath of some yard-and-garden lovers. As Olivia sees it, these animals are simply exercising a natural function over which they have no control.

I'm with you, Olivia, cats are just "being cats" and shouldn't be killed or banned because of that.

Haven't we all heard of a nearly impossible task being compared to "trying to herd cats"?

Lori McNulty

Lebanon

