Mailbag: Civilian firepower not better than police

June Shaub's nice letter (Mailbag, Jan 19) mentions that civilians shouldn't be armed more than police. They aren't!

The police are armed with semiautomatic pistols and semiauto rifles, June, equal or better than normal, law-abiding citizens!

(There are a very few historical collectors who have expensive special licenses to own some weapons beyond that, verified through the federal government.)

If you do historical investigation, you will find gun rights are not for hunting as much as for freedom, protecting citizens against an over-controlling government. Remember, the people had been oppressed for centuries by the English and European kingdoms. (A lot like Portland, Salem and Eugene legislators outnumbering and shoving every law they want upon the rural counties. That is why they want to get rid of the Electoral College, so the big cities control everything! Like a medieval kingdom.)

As for hunting rifles, imagine hearing a break-in, you creeping down the hall, a hand comes around the corner grabbing the barrel, a criminal with a machete or pistol has just put you at a disadvantage. And your phone is in the living room charging.

Imagine the elderly. Would you want your parents helpless?