Mailbag: Civility is key in expressing opinion

As recently sent to a friend ...
I value your friendship, intellect, and perspective. I also know we are at opposite ends of the spectrum.
To me, this is greatness: to encompass others, despite their differences, increases capacity for love in the world.
I call you friend, despite our differences. Abraham Lincoln said, “If I make my enemy my friend, have I no enemy?”
Thank you for your different perspective. Civility in expressing it is key.
Vera Larsen
Corvallis
