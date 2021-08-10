Mailbag: 'Cleaning' camps creates problems

I don’t know if this solution to the homeless camps problem has been tried or not.

Recruit some of the more able-bodied homeless people to do a monthly cleanup of their camps, and provide them leadership and resources from the city.

Let them stay in those established camps along with a committee to oversee and equip the volunteer camp cleaners.

Make it a regular event, like a house-cleaning schedule. It would require buy-in from those with power and the homeless people themselves, but the current situation is cruel. They are moved around like chess pieces on a board, and they suffer.

I now see many people walking alone throughout town looking lost and disoriented. If I was a person who kept being kicked out of my tent village, it would be one traumatic loss after the other. By "cleaning" the camps, the city is creating more costly problems.

If this is the best solution the city has to offer, then where’s our humanity?

Suzanne Woodard

Corvallis

