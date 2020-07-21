Mailbag: Climate change is biggest threat

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My husband, Ben, and I sat at Saturday Market on the Fourth of July to distribute brochures about the connection between climate change and the military. The brochures were researched and written by a committee of Albany Peace Seekers.

We made the brochures "COVID-safe no-contact" brochures by putting one at a time with tongs into four containers that each held just one brochure.

Ben, 93, and I, 83, feel this subject is so important that we are willing to put our aged bodies at risk to make people aware of it. But we realize it's a hard sell in Albany.

The U.S. military is the largest industrial producer of CO2 in the world, when you consider all the CO2 generated in manufacture of weapons as well as the CO2 produced when the weapons are used.

And, of course, were only a few of the world's nuclear arsenal actually detonated, there would be virtually no climate left to change!

June Forsyth Kenagy

Albany

