Mailbag: Climate emergency demands action

Marys Annexation is the perfect opportunity to look at how newly built homes and related infrastructure can address the climate crisis.

New, improved building and development codes can dramatically lower the climate impact of the 1,000 units planned for Marys Annexation by (a) reducing embodied carbon — the carbon inherent in the building materials that create the initial carbon footprint (e.g., concrete); (b) reducing operational carbon — the carbon inherent in heating, cooling, refrigeration and water heating in a home; and (c) increasing natural resilience to climate change.

Like Marin County, California, the city of Corvallis can adopt code that provides “practical standards and requirements for the composition of concrete … that maintains adequate strength and durability for the intended application[s] and at the same time reduces greenhouse gas emissions associated with concrete composition.”

The city can take the lead by adopting Oregon’s Reach Codes — optional state building codes that specify energy efficiency requirements that reach beyond current Oregon State Building Code to measurably reduce operational carbon.