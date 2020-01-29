Mailbag: Clinton, not Trump, won popular vote

Clinton received 65,853,514 votes to Trump’s 62,984,828 votes. That comes to 2,868,686 more votes for Clinton. What won Trump the presidency was our outdated Electoral College! We the people were bought out by the money votes. The Electoral College is outdated and needs to be put away, and yes, I would say this even if Clinton had won. The Electoral College is a whole other issue I would be happy to address with you at a later date, but for today do not try to tell me Trump won the people’s presidential votes! Not true!