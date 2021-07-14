Mailbag: Club appreciates help with walk/run

The Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis kicked off the Fourth of July with the Firecracker 5K walk/run presented by Running Princess.

More than 160 runners and walkers from infants to age 90 enjoyed the beautiful morning along the riverfront. Thank you, participants, and our community supporters of Citizens Bank, Go Giddy Pops and Orange Theory Fitness for making this event a success.

We appreciated the Heart of the Valley Running Club and board members Matt Smith, Laura King, Anthony Thompson and Michele Kellison, plus several staff members for volunteering the day of the event. Proceeds will be used for the club’s Scholarship Fund to support our summer drop in program for teens.

Helen Z. Higgins, CEO

Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis

