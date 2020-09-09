Mailbag: Cohen's book will disclose much

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Like many, I wondered how a self-admitted adulterer, a man twice divorced, accused of being a sexual predator by dozens of women, and an overall nasty man like Donald Trump could receive the support and blessings of the evangelical right.

The answer will soon be in the news. Well, most news.

Before the 2016 election, Jerry Falwell Jr., president of Liberty University and a strong voice for evangelicals, was in a bind. His wife was having an affair with a pool boy and threatened to go public. Donald Trump sent his fixer, Michael Cohen, to meet with the Falwells and the pool boy. A deal was made. No scandal.

Falwell soon realized, however, that he was not out of the woods. Now Donald Trump was threatening to disclose Falwell’s secret. The rescuer became another blackmailer.

To protect his job, his reputation, and his fortune, Jerry Falwell Jr. was the first to endorse Donald Trump for president. A clip shows the Rev. Falwell announcing his decision, with Trump by his side. Smiling from ear to ear, he heard himself called “a moral man and a man of God” by Falwell.

Falwell’s endorsement of Trump led to a series of endorsements from evangelical and Christian groups.

And here we are.