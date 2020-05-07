Mailbag: Coleman will work for District 17

Mailbag: Coleman will work for District 17

I am excited that Susan Coleman is running for state representative in our District 17. Susan is a tremendous leader who has served the city of Sweet Home well as a current city councilor. She is also serving at a state level on behalf of District 17 as a current legislative assistant. I know, if elected as District 17 state representative, she will work hard on behalf of those living within this district!

Nicole Cade

Lebanon

