Mailbag: Coleman will work for District 17

I am excited that Susan Coleman is running for state representative in our District 17. Susan is a tremendous leader who has served the city of Sweet Home well as a current city councilor. She is also serving at a state level on behalf of District 17 as a current legislative assistant. I know, if elected as District 17 state representative, she will work hard on behalf of those living within this district!
Nicole Cade
Lebanon
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!