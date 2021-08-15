Mailbag: Collectivism is not morally right

In “Access to health care morally right” (Aug. 6), Rick Staggenborg takes exception to “Liberties become mere permissions” (July 29), wherein I oppose making health care a constitutional right in Oregon.
RS declares my thinking to be muddled by my ideology (my belief that Americans are entitled to liberty without exception). My thinking isn’t muddled if I am right, and RS certainly has not shown me to be wrong.
Instead, he has merely touted the supposed positive effects of his beloved universal health care system. This is like a slaveholder describing the positive effects of enslavement without considering whether he has a right to enslave others. (I explained that a right to health care requires the effective enslavement of the providers of such care.)
I assert that it is morally right to allow all citizens to make their own decisions about how to conduct their lives, including how to be charitable.
RS instead asserts that his universal health care system is morally right, even though it is a collectivist system wherein all the decisions are made by just some citizens, and where many of the other citizens who are not in the decision-making group are required to go along with the program against their will. They have no control over what they pay or the benefits they receive. Cooperation is mandatory under threat of harm.