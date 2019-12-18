Mailbag: College of Forestry needs new funding plan

In the Dec. 4 letter “OSU Must Lead in Cutting Carbon,” Reenie Weiss seemed to indicate that the OSU College of Forestry was not a leader in forest management but failed to clearly explain why. She leaves the reader with more questions than answers. In the World University Rankings, OSU is in the top 50 on “climate action.” Only five other U.S. schools are better.

I wish she would enlighten us with what problems are most critical and what solutions are required. If you read the Northwest Forest Plan, you will note that the OSU College of Forestry is a leading contributor. I agree that the college's 2005 research forest plan needs updating for climate change.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Listening to all the banter about the OSU College of Forestry not being at the forefront of silviculture practices, it finally dawned on me that the elephant in the room is that the college is funded in part by timber sales. To me, all the activism should be focused at the state level to replace all funding for the OSU College of Forestry with state funding.

If you take the timber harvest funding out of the OSU College of Forestry, we probably would see more focus on teaching and research. Now that we have a new dean, a different funding model should be on his to-do list. I’m planning to write him. Other concerned citizens might want to do the same.