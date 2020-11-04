Mailbag: Column enriched lives in many ways

Jan Roberts-Dominguez has gifted the Gazette-Times with her beautiful artwork and food column since 1983.
How fortunate we’ve been to have such expertise, as her column has been widely read throughout the Pacific Northwest. She has delighted us with delicious, tried and true recipes that have expanded our palates and taught us to experiment beyond our standard household cuisine. How many of Jan’s recipes have we cut out of the paper and used over and over again? She’s even guided us with food preservation and gardening tips.
I want to take this opportunity to thank Jan for stepping into our hearts and kitchens all these years. What a loss for the GT and the community, as beautiful, well-written columns like Jan’s enrich our lives in immeasurable ways.
Angelyn Voss
Corvallis
