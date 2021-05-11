Mailbag: Come together for the good of all

Together we can make a difference. That is so true.

Many of our citizens have experienced horrible tragedies. The fires that struck without mercy, destroying our beautiful forests, our neighbors’ homes and lives forever changed are still a sad memory.

Oregonians helped by providing food, clothing, shelter and many hours of volunteering. Then, confronted with the pandemic, Oregonians again helped each other.

Our legislature has appointed a task force to determine how we can provide health care for all of Oregon. To help us, plus those who have no health insurance, or poor insurance. No longer would companies have to find affordable health insurance for their employees. Medical staff could practice good health care for their patients, and we could sleep at night without worrying about how to pay medical bills.

Oregon is leading the effort to provide health care for all while controlling costs. Again, it is important to come together for the good of all. We can do this by joining together to make a difference by supporting the work of the Task Force on Universal Health Care.

Helen McGovern

Albany

