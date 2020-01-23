Mailbag: Commentary skips inconvenient facts

Fake news usually presents itself with real facts that are distorted by the simple use of carefully selected adjectives that encourage an incorrect conclusion. We see that almost every day in most forms of the news. Often, in our hyperpartisan society, it's Republicans condemning Democrats or Democrats condemning Republicans. Sometimes it's just changing the subject.

An example of the latter is the Jan. 15 commentary, "Timber Suit Ruling Hurts All." The commentary doesn't even mention that there is a contract that one party chose to ignore. Breach of contract was the issue of the suit. A reader of the commentary might not even realize that there is a contract between the counties and the state. A contract is a legally binding agreement that is not subject to arbitrary change by one party without agreement by all parties.

While all the issues raised are relevant, they are irrelevant to the issue at hand — violation of the contract entered into by the parties. The issues deserve to be pursued, but not by ignoring facts.

Stan Paul

Lebanon

