Mailbag: Comments on antifa were irresponsible

Peggy Burris, Albany Carousel manager, alerted me about the letter Larry Willett submitted (Mailbag, June 19), telling Mr. Marks to check his facts. Then Mr. Willett writes, "I also heard on QAnon that antifa is bringing buses to Albany sometime in July, and they will be taking over the merry-go-round.” What an extremely irresponsible statement to make. It could cause fear in Albany’s wonderful citizens, the Carousel staff, volunteers and cause visitors to stay away. If antifa did come to town, I am 100% confident Albany's PD and the Linn County Sheriff’s Department would protect Albany.

Mr. Willett also stated, "I'm sure you could clarify that with Jo Rae Perkins, she is a big QAnon supporter and your hometown girl." Well, I am clarifying. I guarantee, I know absolutely nothing about antifa’s plans; I have nothing to do with antifa. QAnon does not promote antifa nor violence.

Mr. Willett, you owe the people of Albany an apology for your reckless fearmongering statement.

Regarding Qanon. It is just one information resource I read. Posted on 8Kun.Net, QAGG.News, QMap.Pub, etc. Readers are encouraged to think critically, research, think for themselves. Pray, follow God. Q represents freedom of the press.