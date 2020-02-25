Mailbag: Commission has explaining to do

How many times have Benton County voters rejected building a new jail, and by what huge margins? I've lost track, personally, but the will of the people is perfectly clear. Yet, according to a new article in the G-T ("Benton Justice Revamp Planning Begins," Feb. 19), the commissioners have now decided to spend $1.75 million on preliminary plans to replace not only the jail, but also Benton County's historic courthouse — the graphic symbol of this county. Granted, the intention is to keep the old courthouse for some unspecified new use.

Does anyone think such a boondoggle is even faintly likely to pass the voters? It's an irresponsible use of nearly $2 million. Even if it's state money, the state has better uses for it, too.

Two commissioners are up for re-election this year; they should have to answer to the voters for defying their wishes.

Charles Newlin

Corvallis

