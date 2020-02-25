Mailbag: Commission has explaining to do

How many times have Benton County voters rejected building a new jail, and by what huge margins? I've lost track, personally, but the will of the people is perfectly clear. Yet, according to a new article in the G-T ("Benton Justice Revamp Planning Begins," Feb. 19), the commissioners have now decided to spend $1.75 million on preliminary plans to replace not only the jail, but also Benton County's historic courthouse — the graphic symbol of this county. Granted, the intention is to keep the old courthouse for some unspecified new use.