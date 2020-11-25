Mailbag: Community cares so much for citizens

As a member of the Corvallis community, I am deeply troubled by several decisions/actions taken by our city council.

At the Nov. 16 council meeting, councilors took one step forward and three steps back in acting for the welfare of our neighbors who are houseless. Council agreed to have staff investigate forming a managed camp for a few folks in the area of the Hygiene Center, and gave a halfhearted effort to fund its creation and operation.

Yet, in its next breath, council voted to authorize city workers to proceed to post and run out approximately 200 campers (city numbers) without a concern for their further welfare, uncaring as to where they then might find new lodging.

Sure, the city is participating in the HOPE Board and claims to be looking at some options that might pan out over the long term, but literally nothing is at hand for those being turned out into the winter weather now.

Indeed, the city’s attitude toward caring for those who are without homes and are turned out of their campsites by city action is summed up by the comment of our new Parks and Recreation Department chair, who responded to a query as to where such folks go by saying “We don’t track them.” If I may translate, the city couldn’t care less!