Mailbag: Community support essential in 2020

It takes no leap of imagination to venture that 2020, though only half complete, is without comparison in modern memory. A recently published political cartoon suggested 2020 was something of a heinous mixture of 1919, 1968 and 1992. The links to a worldwide pandemic, civil unrest and generational divides lead me to believe that the year 2020 should be remembered respectfully as "The Year of Hindsight."
Make a commitment to shopping local and spending what you can, when you can, within your community to maximize the economic benefits of your place in the increasingly global economy. In accordance with the aforementioned suggestion to think of 2020 as a year of hindsight, let us not rely on Democrats or Republicans, nor partisans of any ilk, to come up with the solutions to save us all the way from Washington, D.C. Hindsight tells us that seldom ever have the solutions to our greatest challenges come from the Eastern banks of the Potomac.
The economic downturn brought about by the pandemic will affect every business owner and every laborer, regardless of political party. Rise to the challenge of supporting the mid-valley small-business community and encouraging the further development of locally owned and operated ventures run by those who live, study and pay taxes in the wonderful place we all have the privilege to call home. In hindsight we may come to appreciate the chance year 2020 gave every person to reevaluate the meaning of the words "essential," "community" and "mercy."
T.R. Hanslovan
Albany
