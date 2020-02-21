Mailbag: Compact could end Electoral College

We're saddled at present with an incompetent, malicious president because the Electoral College, a product of the Constitution, failed for the second time in 16 years to fulfill the will of the people. The Founding Fathers did not anticipate that the electors would be unable to faithfully represent voters of their respective districts.
All districts having equal populations, each voter's impact in national elections should be equal. But in 1812, then-Gov. Elbridge Gerry of Massachusetts determined that careful juggling of district boundaries could assure his party's control of the state. Thus was born "gerrymandering," to be practiced thereafter by the unscrupulous.
Skillful gerrymandering becomes more onerous when coupled with the state "winner take all" strategy that denies proper representation in the Electoral College of voter wishes within the elector's district. Together they go a long way toward distancing the electoral vote from the popular vote in our national elections. Both need to be eliminated.
Oregon signed onto the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact last year. The compact is intended to bring the electoral and popular vote into agreement. Approval of states having a total of 270 electoral votes would activate it. Introduced in 2006, its slow acceptance could permit another national election debacle such as we experienced in 2016. Now is the time to act.
Mike Wolf
Corvallis