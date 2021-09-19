Mailbag: Companies are exploiting us

It recently occurred to me that the market dominance enjoyed by Amazon and Facebook is built off of the expense and effort of generations of Oregonians who thoughtfully connected all our homes to the power grid, built roads, plumbed buildings and educated our residents.

In short, we are being exploited by companies whose power derives from the expensive foundations we laid.

Books like “Surveillance Capitalism” and documentaries like “The Social Dilemma” outline the threats that this power inequity presents. These companies gain their power via simple database programs. Albany, Corvallis and Oregon itself can create shopping and social media platforms that can serve the people rather than the bottom lines of corporations who already owe their success to our local investments.

I say we begin to create platforms built by the people, for the people, and run by the people in fairness, democratically. Our shipping platform can point us toward local businesses, and our social network can refrain from predatory, invasive surveillance. Let us share the profits and keep our privacy.

Chris Riseley

Corvallis

