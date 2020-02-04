Mailbag: Complaints against mayor overstated

Mr. Robinson feels that Mayor Konopa should be removed from office because they disagree about the maximum accessory dwelling unit (ADU) size that should be permitted in Albany (As I See It, Albany Democrat-Herald, Jan 24). Their disagreement amounts to 150 square feet — the difference between Mr. Robinson’s preferred 900 and the mayor’s preferred 750. It’s ironic that Mr. Robinson accuses the mayor of inflexibility when he appears to be equally adamant.

Mr. Robinson is incorrect when he states that staff “buried” the 750-square-foot ADU size in “all the other details” in order to “appease the mayor.” At that Planning Commission meeting, staff members were clear that they were proposing only the minimum changes necessary to bring the Albany Development Code into compliance with state law. No alteration to the current 750-square-foot size was necessary to accomplish this.

Had the original proposal moved forward, I believe Albany would now be in compliance with a 750-square-foot maximum. However, it was Mr. Robinson’s public testimony at that meeting which resulted in an amendment that increased the maximum size to 900. That in turn led to our current noncompliant status. So perhaps it is Mr. Robinson, not the mayor, who is creating a “roadblock” to resolving this issue.

