Mailbag: Compromise led to Second Amendment

Critical race theory encourages academicians to explore the role the social construct “race” has played and continues to play in our nation.

In her book “The Second: Race and Guns in a Fatally Unequal America,” historian Carol Anderson reviews original documents from the debate surrounding the approval of the Constitution. She recounts the two compromises necessary to get Southern colonies to sign on.

For these colonies, slavery was central to such an extent that their representatives refused to agree to any drafts of the Constitution that did not provide protection for slavery.

Southern slave owners did not consider the enslaved as “persons” except when considering how to determine representation the new Congress. The first compromise was embodied in the Constitution in the phrase “and three-fifths of all such other persons” to be included in the census used for determining how many representatives each state would have.

The other compromise concerned the fear Southern colonies had that the Northern colonies, which opposed slavery, would forcefully move to end it. Southerners also feared repeated insurrections by the enslaved, as had occurred several times in past within these colonies, and as had successfully occurred in Haiti.