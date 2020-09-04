Mailbag: Concern about OSU reopening plans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The coronavirus epidemic has been hard for our entire community. The difficulties have been unique for workers at Oregon State University, the largest employer in Corvallis. As OSU moves to reopen for fall term, many of us are concerned that the University is not making informed decisions about the well-being of its employees and our community. Many of us aren’t convinced that it’s safe to return to campus because top administrators developed OSU’s reopening plan behind closed doors without hearing from us.

University workers keep OSU functioning, often without being noticed. When we ask administrators for help, we are routinely ignored. Since the pandemic began, about 200 of us have been furloughed, laid off, or put on extended “leave without pay,” robbing us of our ability to pay bills and feed our families. I work for OSU Printing & Mailing, one of the departments that cut workers’ hours, yet the bosses themselves still haven’t taken a pay cut.