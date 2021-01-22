Mailbag: Congress is left looted, vandalized

“We go for a head wound, you guys have pillow fights.” — Steve Bannon, former Trump advisor

Difficult to argue with Mr. Bannon on this one. The rap on Democrats has always been timidity where bold action is clearly called for.

One of the biggest mistakes/disappointments (in my opinion) staining the Obama administration was backing away from bringing the law down on Dubya/Cheney for lying us into an illegal war and war crimes. Which leaves the door open for it to happen again down the road. These things usually turn into precedents when left unaddressed.

Now we’re faced with another big mess left behind by yet another Republican president. This time the Congress is left looted, vandalized and democracy-threatened. My profound hope is that President Biden fully unleashes the justice department on Trump and all of his white supremacist/racist mobs, in addition to his and his family’s financial dealings. There can be no bipartisanship or unity with these folks.

I hope the law (or our new Congress) turns over every rock in the Trump financial empire, no matter how insignificant it may appear to be.

Bill Halsey

Albany

