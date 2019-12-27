Mailbag: Congress needs to pass carbon dividend bill

The editorial in a recent G-T and D-H was headlined “Climate summit didn’t yield needed results.” People worldwide are clamoring for action on the ever more dire global climate crisis, and yet the people we put in charge of the needed actions continue to fail — including the members of our US Congress.

Congress has before it now multiple climate crisis bills, but our elected leaders dither over details. Many believe that the most promising bill is HR 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA). This bill puts a price on carbon (primarily from oil, natural gas and coal) and then allocates the money to Americans in the form of a monthly check to be spent as we wish.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}