Mailbag: Conservatives are untethered to truth

One of the great things about retirement has been the ability to pursue interests I never had time for back when all my energy was, of necessity, focused on survival in the world.

And it’s been one heck of a journey!

One of the most significant conclusions I’ve arrived at involves the credibility of right-wingers/conservatives. Social media, letters to the editor or whatever, they simply have no credibility whatsoever!

Conservatives on:

The role of government? Ayn Rand fantasyland hogwash!

Human rights, particularly denial of women’s autonomy over their own bodies? Unmitigated rotten hogwash!

Origins and intent of the Second Amendment? Highly polished sophistry and murderously deceptive double-talkin’ twaddle!

History? To be cherry-picked, sanitized and used as idealized propaganda babble!

Climate science and science in general? Wilfully ignorant hooey!

Anything else I can’t remember right now? Dead-on-arrival fascist baloney!