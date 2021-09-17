Mailbag: Conservatives have one-sided reality

Mr. Wattenbarger, your letter ("It is indeed a sad state of affairs," Sept. 9) sounds like you have lost what this great country was built on: ideas of liberty and equality, and that all people are created equal.

The voice of only “conservative educated people” is not what makes America great. The conservative media provides a large voice, so I don’t think you’re slighted. Here is how your letter sounds from the voice of the people who want to help each other for the greater good.

The state of this country is that of despair; we have turned into a deeply divided country where vigilante law is how mainly Republicans feel empowered. The Republicans currently in office are inept, and are shortsighted and largely focused on power. From Donald Trump down to Greg Abbott, they do not have the well-being of us citizens as their top concern. We need to push back every time that our constitutional rights are being attacked.

The conservative people use fear and intimidation about COVID-19 vaccination and masking. The conservatives have been malcontents with a one-sided reality. A person with an open mind knows this. I also feel sorry for the young people of this country, growing up with misinformation and conspiracy theories, and not believing in basic science.