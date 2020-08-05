Mailbag: Construction issues with tennis courts?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a retired contractor I remain interested in the construction projects in Albany. Today I drove by the West Albany High School project. Although still mostly a shell, it appears we will have a very attractive school. I trust the finished product will be as functional as attractive.

I also noted four very nice tennis courts which are attractive but not functional. It appears two of the courts are not even playable due to the location of the light poles. All four courts have the poles set on concrete bases that are 5-6 inches above the court surface and 18-24 inches in diameter. If a player doesn’t break his or her racket on one of the poles, surely he will hit his noggin on the pole or break an ankle on the pedestal.

I am sure others have noticed this. I have been in enough job meetings to know that there probably is a lot of finger pointing going on. I commend the general contractor and his subcontractors for a visually superior product. But if not built to plan and spec, it is up to them to remedy. If built as designed by the architectural/engineering firm, it is up to the design team to fix. I am assuming WAHS did not provide the design and us taxpayers will be left out of this.

Darrell Fisher

Albany

