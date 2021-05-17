 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Continue diverse, talented board
As a resident of Corvallis since 1988, I have been appreciative of the time and energy that each school board member commits.

Please vote. Review the Voters’ Pamphlet to learn about this year’s candidates, as the endorsements that we trust will guide our votes. Drs. Sami Al-Abdrabbuh, Luhui Whitebear and Shauna Tominey and Vince Adams will provide a healthy continuation of the diverse, talented and dedicated board that we’ve been so fortunate to have during this most difficult of times.

Stella Coakley

Corvallis

 

