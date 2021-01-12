Mailbag: Continue hand hygiene, distancing

Tom (Cordier), thank you for highlighting the importance of our teachers and their place as essential workers in the community (Mailbag, Dec. 25).

The Oregon Health Authority designates the order in which individuals across Oregon receive the initial limited doses of COVID-19 vaccine, using guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Oregon is currently in Phase 1A of the state vaccination plan, which prioritizes vaccinating health care workers and staff, and residents of long-term care facilities.

Essential workers, including teachers, will likely be included in Phase 1B (along with other at-risk groups). The OHA will determine when enough vaccine is available for Phase 1B to begin, and has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Community Council to help ensure the vaccine is distributed in a fair and equitable way for all the people of Oregon.

Samaritan Health Services plans to administer vaccinations according to this guidance from the OHA. We will be transparent about vaccine availability in the community and plan to communicate by mail, by email and on our vaccine website (https://www.samhealth.org/covidvaccine) when vaccine is available to these groups.