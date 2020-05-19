Mailbag: Coronavirus is in charge

Mailbag: Coronavirus is in charge

{{featured_button_text}}

The need to get businesses up and running again is clear. Just as clear is the threat to businesses and human life if we prematurely relax.

A few politicians demand that “government” reopen business, and public health planners, not the virus, are the target. I’m sure the demanders hope as I do that businesses reopen in a manner that does not re-energize the virus to close down even more businesses for even longer periods of time. Workers at the frozen food plant have shown us what can happen.

“Reopen business!” needs a footnote, e.g., “The virus is in charge. Public health workers are doing their best to tell us where the virus is massing its troops and invading.”

COVID-19 came in like a lamb but now roars like a lion. We can listen and respond rationally or be consumed by (the) pride.

Mike Huntington, MD

Corvallis 

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News