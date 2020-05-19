Mailbag: Coronavirus is in charge

The need to get businesses up and running again is clear. Just as clear is the threat to businesses and human life if we prematurely relax.
A few politicians demand that “government” reopen business, and public health planners, not the virus, are the target. I’m sure the demanders hope as I do that businesses reopen in a manner that does not re-energize the virus to close down even more businesses for even longer periods of time. Workers at the frozen food plant have shown us what can happen.
“Reopen business!” needs a footnote, e.g., “The virus is in charge. Public health workers are doing their best to tell us where the virus is massing its troops and invading.”
COVID-19 came in like a lamb but now roars like a lion. We can listen and respond rationally or be consumed by (the) pride.
Mike Huntington, MD
Corvallis
