Mailbag: Coronavirus is in charge

The need to get businesses up and running again is clear. Just as clear is the threat to businesses and human life if we prematurely relax.

A few politicians demand that “government” reopen business, and public health planners, not the virus, are the target. I’m sure the demanders hope as I do that businesses reopen in a manner that does not re-energize the virus to close down even more businesses for even longer periods of time. Workers at the frozen food plant have shown us what can happen.

“Reopen business!” needs a footnote, e.g., “The virus is in charge. Public health workers are doing their best to tell us where the virus is massing its troops and invading.”

COVID-19 came in like a lamb but now roars like a lion. We can listen and respond rationally or be consumed by (the) pride.

Mike Huntington, MD

Corvallis

