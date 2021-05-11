Mailbag: Corvallis has its own bicycle laws

Recently a letter to the editor (“Cyclists should obey traffic laws,” April 23) demonstrated new Corvallis residents could use education regarding bicycle laws here.

Keeping to the 250-word limit of this letter disallows going into detail, and more information is available via the city webpage on Bicycling Law and Safety. In short, here I will address major points included in the prior letter to the editor.

In Corvallis, riding your bike in the crosswalk is legal. Dismounting not required. Drivers should be aware to look both ways before driving through a crosswalk, and stop for anyone using the crosswalk.

Oregon has a Stop as Yield law for bicyclists. Thus a cyclist can slow at a stop sign but not come to a complete stop if there is no other traffic present that has the right of way. Drivers might notice this behavior at stop signs.

While driving, a bicyclist in a bike lane can pass to your right. This is legal. When we drive, we must watch for bikes in the bike lane, especially in or near intersections. Also, drivers must ensure the bike lane is clear prior to initiating a turn across a bike lane.