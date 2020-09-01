Mailbag: Corvallis has some unfunded needs

The Oregon Department of Transportation is correct regarding the removal of the current Van Buren Bridge.
Advocates for compelling/coercing/bullying ODOT into paying to relocate the span so it can be used for a pedestrian bridge are off base. The bridge is old and incapable of efficiently moving traffic out of downtown. It needs to be replaced, and soon. Spending/wasting millions of tax dollars to make a redundant pedestrian bridge is more than the community can afford, and is not part of the ODOT mandate.
Corvallis has serious unfunded needs, and spending several million on this is not one of them.
John Adamski
Corvallis
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!