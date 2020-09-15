Mailbag: Corvallis lives in a bubble

I’ve lived in Corvallis for 30 years. It is a wonderful community. That being said — it is also a community that lives in a bubble.
I’ve witnessed that elites and know-it-alls whose opinions are superior to those of “regular citizens” voice opinions that are often very slanted, bigoted, disrespectful and hateful.
The reason I moved to Corvallis was to find a community where one can live peacefully and receive and give mutual respect for whatever opinions people have. I find that our town is giving in more and more to cancel culture, that only Black lives matter, cultural appropriation, censorship of speech, agreement with anarchists, and so many more negative ideas.
I hope we can come together, but so many on both sides of the political spectrum have chosen to close their ability to civilly discuss differences with others. Too bad and very sad. It is setting neighbors against each other in a way that “if you don’t think as I do — you are evil.”
I strongly oppose this view of life, and pray that we can allow everyone to pursue happiness as they see fit and hold the views they choose without reprisal. The vile positions of many letter writers has gotten much more coarse lately — I still wish you well and hope you find peace and happiness. I want to live in an America that respects each other rather than views each other with hate, distrust and loathing.
Gary Tharp
Corvallis
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!