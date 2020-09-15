Mailbag: Corvallis lives in a bubble

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’ve lived in Corvallis for 30 years. It is a wonderful community. That being said — it is also a community that lives in a bubble.

I’ve witnessed that elites and know-it-alls whose opinions are superior to those of “regular citizens” voice opinions that are often very slanted, bigoted, disrespectful and hateful.

The reason I moved to Corvallis was to find a community where one can live peacefully and receive and give mutual respect for whatever opinions people have. I find that our town is giving in more and more to cancel culture, that only Black lives matter, cultural appropriation, censorship of speech, agreement with anarchists, and so many more negative ideas.

I hope we can come together, but so many on both sides of the political spectrum have chosen to close their ability to civilly discuss differences with others. Too bad and very sad. It is setting neighbors against each other in a way that “if you don’t think as I do — you are evil.”