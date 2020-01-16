Mailbag: Corvallis mayor out of touch

Mayor Traber’s state of the city speech with full support of the City Council marks another high water moment demonstrating that the leaders of Corvallis have no understanding of business economics or what it takes to benefit citizens.

Take this comment from the article: “Traber noted a series of city initiatives that are attempting to ease the (housing) problem, including a construction excise tax that enabled Corvallis to hire an affordable housing planner.” This is classic academic process thinking whereby the results do not matter.

The assumption is that hiring an expensive planner with a fat budget will somehow lead to fantastic results in the next five years. A Business 101 axiom states raising taxes means business will pass all taxes on to consumers, especially the cost of this planner plus budget.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This mayor keeps betting on-the-come as he supports developers more than he does the needs of taxpayers. He carefully isolates future costs as if they are a one-time minimalist event. He presents vague future plans without putting them in the context of current actual budget item costs borne by taxpayers. It is the same old bait and switch, leading to surprise cost overruns and more bond issues. Did we actually hire an unaffordable housing planner?