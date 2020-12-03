 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Council members have heads in sky

In the last few weeks, the new and old Albany City Council gave the thumbs-up to continuing plans to spend $20 million or more of tax-generated money from Central Albany Revitalization Area on sprucing up the waterfront.

That thumbs-up isn’t binding. (Thank you, D-H reporter, for pointing that out in your news story.)

I know the council doesn’t care what I think, but some people read the letters to the editor and some are going to care about the council having their heads in the sky (I resisted being more graphic) when there is a pandemic, bankruptcies and closures of businesses everywhere.

Mary Brock

Albany

